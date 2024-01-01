en English
Samoa Ushers in New Year with Significant Fuel Price Reduction

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
As the world ushers in a New Year, Samoa’s Ministry of Finance ushers in an era of economic relief, announcing a significant decrease in fuel prices for January. This significant change is expected to impact various sectors positively, adjusting the cost of living and operation to the new fuel prices.

Price Cuts Across the Board

In a move welcomed by consumers, petrol prices are set to decrease by 8.1 sene per litre, moving from $3.23 to $3.15. Diesel, an essential fuel for industries and transportation, will see a larger drop of 18.9 sene per litre, moving from $3.57 to $3.38. But it’s the kerosene users who will experience the biggest relief, with a significant 20.8 sene decrease per litre, taking the price from $3.20 down to an even $3.00.

Behind the Decrease

The Ministry attributes this significant decrease to the increased supply from non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). These non-OPEC countries have stepped up, compensating for the reduced supply by OPEC. Moreover, the appreciation of the Samoan tala against the US dollar has played a crucial role in lowering freight costs for fuel, further aiding the price reduction.

Positive Impact Expected

This development is expected to bring widespread economic relief to consumers, especially amid the economic challenges posed by the global pandemic. Lower fuel prices mean lower transportation costs, which in turn reduces the cost of goods and services. This domino effect is not just a win for consumers but also for businesses who will benefit from lower operation costs.

Business Economy Samoa
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

