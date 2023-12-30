en English
Business

Salary Expectations vs Reality: A Study on New College Graduates

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
Salary Expectations vs Reality: A Study on New College Graduates

A recent survey by Real Estate Witch, a subsidiary of real estate site Clever, highlights a stark contrast between the salary expectations of fresh college graduates and the real-world job market. The survey reveals that undergraduate students anticipate a starting salary of approximately $84,855 post-graduation. In contrast, the actual average starting salary for recent graduates hovers around $56,000 – a substantial difference of nearly $30,000. Even with a willingness of 97% of students to compromise on their initial salary expectations, the anticipated minimum wage stands at $72,580.

Salary Expectations Versus Reality

Interestingly, the gap between expected and actual salaries seems to widen with time. A decade into their professional journey, students envision drawing a salary of over $204,560, a figure significantly higher than the average mid-career salary of $98,647, as reported by Glassdoor.

However, the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) presents a silver lining, indicating that employers plan to hire 4% more graduates from the class of 2023 as compared to the previous year. Although this figure marks a decrease from earlier projections, the job market appears promising for the graduating class of 2023.

Stagnant Salaries and Lowered Initial Offers

A separate survey by NACE suggests a leveling off of starting salaries for this year’s graduates. Traditionally high-paying disciplines such as engineering, math, or computer science are likely to offer nearly the same or lower salaries compared to the previous year. Gusto, a payroll provider, data reveals a 6.6% decrease in the pay offered to new hires as of April as compared to the previous year. The decline is more pronounced in sectors like finance, insurance, and other professional services.

Despite these figures, Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto, underscores the importance of focusing on gaining experience rather than prioritizing initial salary. He asserts that this approach can open up better career opportunities for recent graduates in the long run.

Insights on Specific Professions

As per the data available, the average salary for Biomedical Science graduates in the US stands at $39,736, with location-based variations ranging from $17,017 to $153,894. In Alberta, the average annual pay for a Computer Science Degree is $92,438, though the job market in this region is relatively inactive. Finally, a Health Consulting Analyst at Mercer can expect an average total pay of $90,665 per year, including a base pay of $84,099 and additional pay of $6,567.

Business Economy Education
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

