Salalah Free Zone Celebrates the Inauguration of Three New Plants

Oman's Salalah Free Zone (SFZ), managed by the Asyad Group, recently celebrated the grand inauguration of three new plants, collectively representing an investment of RO 23.4 million. This significant addition is a robust stride towards fueling Oman's industrial progress and economic growth.

New Plants Boost the Economy

Presiding over this momentous ceremony was Dr Mahad Said Baowain, the Minister of Labour. Among the notable attendees were Dr Ali Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), and several other high-ranking officials. The newly inaugurated plants include a food processing plant backed by the Special Integrated Food Company (SIFCO), valued at RO 9.6 million. The Al Namariq Mining Company has invested RO 10 million in the first phase of a quicklime plant, and Apex Transgulf Manufacturing's (APEX) fabric and plastics plant is worth RO 3.8 million.

Strategically Serving Local and Regional Markets

The primary objective of these ventures is to cater to local and regional markets, including crucial sectors like healthcare and food and beverages. These state-of-the-art plants, equipped with the latest technology, promise to enhance production capacities and product quality significantly. The introduction of these plants was facilitated by the SFZ's integration with the Port of Salalah's shipping network and Asyad Group's logistics solutions.

Strengthening International Partnerships

Dr Ali Mohammed Tabouk, CEO of SFZ, emphasized the importance of strategic international partnerships in bolstering Oman's manufacturing capabilities and value-added services. He pointed to countries like Yemen, Iraq, and Pakistan as key collaborators in this initiative. In 2023, SFZ attracted around RO 728 million in investments, leasing out 1.2 million sqm of plots, and signing 129 usufruct agreements, collectively worth over RO 4.5 billion. This inauguration aligns perfectly with Asyad Group and OPAZ's strategy to create an attractive investment environment and stimulate growth in Oman's free zones.