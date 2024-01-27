SAESM 2024: Fostering Economic Integration in South Asia Amid Challenges

In an attempt to foster regional integration and cooperation, the University of Colombo collaborated with international organizations like the World Bank and UNDP to host the 19th South Asian Economics Students Meet (SAESM 2024). The event, held in Colombo, saw the participation of 250 economics students from South Asian nations including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan. The conference focused on academic competitions and research addressing economic issues relevant to South Asia.

SAESM: A Platform for Budding Economists

Since its inception in 2004, SAESM has served as a significant event for burgeoning economists to connect, exchange ideas, and promote regional perspectives on economic policy. This year's theme, 'Building Resilient Economies: South Asia's Green Transition to a Sustainable Tomorrow,' spurred discussions on green growth, sustainable technologies, and environmental economics.

Hurdles in the Path of Economic Integration

Despite the event's objectives, it faced challenges that underscored broader issues in the region. Uncertain political and regulatory environments, imposed minimum hotel rates, and an increased VAT rate affected the planning and costs of the event. Flight delays and cancellations further highlighted the region's inadequate connectivity, emphasizing the need for stability in the business environment to reduce the costliness of doing business in South Asia.

Regional Integration: The Bigger Picture

The Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, accentuated the significance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in enhancing connectivity and promoting economic cooperation in South Asia. He spotlighted the potential of BRI to unlock new markets, facilitate trade, and kindle economic growth, aligning seamlessly with the development aspirations of nations in the region. The Silk Road Youth Forum and South Asian Cooperation Conference were also mentioned as furthering regional cooperation and integration.