Romanian Economy to Accelerate in 2024 Amidst Decreasing Inflation, Deloitte Summit Reveals

At the 5th edition of the Deloitte CFO Summit 2024, Alexandru Reff, country managing partner of Deloitte Romania, offered an optimistic outlook for Romania's economic future. Highlighting a period marked by uncertainties, Reff forecasted a significant acceleration in Romania's economic growth for 2024, with projections ranging between 2.9% and 3.5%, alongside a decrease in inflation to 4.7% - 5.8%.

Understanding the Economic Forecast

According to Reff, the last five years for Romania have been fraught with unprecedented uncertainties, with 2023 being particularly challenging. However, the forecast for 2024 brings a wave of optimism, predicting not only an acceleration in economic growth but also a continuation of political stability post-elections. With a moratorium on additional taxation changes promised by the Government for at least a year, and the leveraging of European funds propelling infrastructure and public investments, Romania's economic landscape appears promising.

Impact of European Funds and Political Stability

European funds, particularly a €3 billion aid scheme approved by the European Commission, are expected to play a pivotal role in Romania's economic revival. This scheme, aimed at supporting installations producing electricity from onshore wind and solar photovoltaic, aligns with the Green Deal Industrial Plan and is set to expedite Romania's green transition. Furthermore, the continued political stability and the government's commitment to maintaining taxation stability post-elections are seen as crucial factors that will contribute to the economic growth forecast for 2024.

Generative Artificial Intelligence and Business Perspectives

Reff also touched upon the role of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) and its significance for the future. With technological advancements poised to revolutionize various sectors, the integration of Gen AI into business strategies could further bolster economic growth. However, the optimism shared by Deloitte's managing partner raises the question of whether financial directors of large companies share this encouraging perspective, especially considering the geopolitical and economic challenges that lie ahead.

As Romania embarks on a path towards economic recovery and growth, the interplay of political stability, strategic use of European funds, and the embrace of technological innovations like Gen AI will be critical. While challenges remain, the forecast for 2024 offers a glimmer of hope for a resilient and thriving Romanian economy, setting a precedent for other nations navigating similar uncertainties.