Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea’s Private Markets

A seismic shift is underway in North Korea’s unofficial private markets, known as ‘jangmadang.’ According to a draft report by South Korea’s unification ministry, there is a growing preference among North Korean defectors for the Chinese yuan over their own national currency. This changing currency landscape offers a glimpse into the economic hardships and evolving market dynamics within the isolated nation.

Rising Demand for the Yuan

The report indicates that 68.4% of defectors who left North Korea between 2016 and 2020 used the Chinese yuan in these markets. This is a significant rise from the 6.4% who defected before the year 2000. The increasing reliance on the yuan suggests a shifting economic paradigm, where the influence of neighboring China, North Korea’s largest trading partner, is growing.

Declining Trust in North Korean Won

Conversely, the use of the North Korean currency in jangmadang has drastically declined. Among earlier defectors, 81.6% used their national currency in these markets. However, this figure has plummeted to 25.7% among those who defected more recently. This decline signals a growing distrust in the North Korean won and a preference for more stable currencies.

Foreign Currency Ownership on the Rise

Ownership of foreign currency, including the yuan and the U.S. dollar, has surged among recent defectors. A noteworthy 58.7% reported foreign currency ownership, a striking contrast to the mere 3.9% of those who defected before 2000.

This shift towards marketization is driven by deteriorating state provisions such as food rationing and intensifying economic hardships due to sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Korean economy has contracted for three successive years as of 2022, sagging under the weight of international sanctions and the pandemic’s global fallout.

The unification ministry plans to publish the full findings from the report, which is based on data collected from 6,351 North Korean defectors, later this month. These findings will offer deeper insights into the economic realities faced by ordinary North Koreans and the rapid changes occurring in the country’s shadow economy.