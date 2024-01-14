en English
Business

Rising Unemployment in Jersey: Silver Lining in Back to Work Programme

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Rising Unemployment in Jersey: Silver Lining in Back to Work Programme

In the scenic island of Jersey, a wave of unemployment has swept over the local economy, leading to an alarming 7% increase in the unemployment rate over the past year. As of December 2023, a total of 720 individuals are actively seeking employment – a stark increase of 50 people compared to the same period in 2022.

Long-term Unemployment on the Decline

Despite the rise in overall unemployment, a silver lining emerges in the form of a decrease in long-term unemployment. The number of individuals out of work for a protracted period has dipped by approximately 20 compared to the previous year. This unexpected bright spot in the employment scenario is attributed to the successful implementation of the ‘Back to Work’ programme initiated by the States of Jersey.

The programme’s core objective is to reduce unemployment rates by encouraging local businesses to provide job placements and emphasizing the significance of both practical and classroom training for job seekers. The tangible impact of this initiative is reflected in the mitigated impact on long-term unemployment.

Optimism Amid Rising Unemployment

Assistant Social Security Minister, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, voiced optimism in light of the relatively low numbers of those actively seeking work. He pointed towards a successful retail sector during the festive Christmas season as a positive indicator and advocated for continued support for the Back to Work programme. He called on employers to register their job vacancies with the programme and urged them to consider providing work and placement opportunities.

In a related development, it was announced that Jersey teachers would receive the government’s latest pay offer. It was also highlighted that they would be prohibited from taking industrial action over pay until 2027 unless they opt out.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

