Rising Unemployment in Jersey: Silver Lining in Back to Work Programme

In the scenic island of Jersey, a wave of unemployment has swept over the local economy, leading to an alarming 7% increase in the unemployment rate over the past year. As of December 2023, a total of 720 individuals are actively seeking employment – a stark increase of 50 people compared to the same period in 2022.

Long-term Unemployment on the Decline

Despite the rise in overall unemployment, a silver lining emerges in the form of a decrease in long-term unemployment. The number of individuals out of work for a protracted period has dipped by approximately 20 compared to the previous year. This unexpected bright spot in the employment scenario is attributed to the successful implementation of the ‘Back to Work’ programme initiated by the States of Jersey.

The programme’s core objective is to reduce unemployment rates by encouraging local businesses to provide job placements and emphasizing the significance of both practical and classroom training for job seekers. The tangible impact of this initiative is reflected in the mitigated impact on long-term unemployment.

Optimism Amid Rising Unemployment

Assistant Social Security Minister, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, voiced optimism in light of the relatively low numbers of those actively seeking work. He pointed towards a successful retail sector during the festive Christmas season as a positive indicator and advocated for continued support for the Back to Work programme. He called on employers to register their job vacancies with the programme and urged them to consider providing work and placement opportunities.

