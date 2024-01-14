en English
Business

Rising Fuel Prices: A Dire Situation for Boat Operators and Island Communities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Rising Fuel Prices: A Dire Situation for Boat Operators and Island Communities

In the face of escalating fuel prices, various sectors are grappling with the adverse effects. Particularly, the plight of boat operators, crucial to inter-island public transportation, is turning dire. This situation throws light on the broader economic implications of fuel price hikes and exposes the vulnerability of certain communities and industries to fluctuations in global energy markets.

Ripple Effects of Rising Fuel Prices

As fuel costs surge, operational expenses for boat operators, a lifeline for numerous island communities, have skyrocketed. This rise in expenses is likely to result in higher fares for passengers, making travel more expensive and potentially reducing the frequency of trips. For boat operators, the increased costs could lead to financial strain, making it challenging to sustain their services without raising prices. This scenario underscores the interdependence of fuel prices and transportation costs.

Global Energy Market’s Influence

Take the case of Cuba, where the government is set to raise the price of gasoline roughly fivefold at the start of February amid an ongoing economic crisis and 30% inflation. This hike will likely affect boat operators who depend on gasoline for their livelihood. The situation is further complicated in regions where alternative modes of transport are limited or non-existent, making the communities highly susceptible to these global energy market changes.

Green Ammonia: A Potential Solution?

Amid this crisis, a ray of hope emerges from a study published in IOP Publishing’s journal Environmental Research Infrastructure and Sustainability. The research suggests that green ammonia could fulfill the fuel demands of over 60% of global shipping by targeting the top 10 regional fuel ports. However, transitioning to a green ammonia fuel supply chain by 2050 would necessitate approximately USD 2 trillion. René Bañares Alcántara, Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Oxford, emphasizes the difficulty of coordinating different groups to produce, utilize, and finance alternative green fuel supplies.

As the world navigates the complexities of fluctuating fuel prices, the future may lie in renewable energy solutions like green ammonia. However, the road to such solutions is paved with economic challenges and requires global cooperation and substantial funding.

Business Economy Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

