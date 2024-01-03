Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai’i

Residents across regions have voiced their concerns about the escalating costs of key food items, especially during festive seasons and amidst supply scarcities. In Vaitele, the price of chicken legs has surged, exceeding the price control limit by $2 per kilogram due to an island-wide shortfall. A similar situation was observed in Savai’i, where families grappled to find chicken meat for New Year’s celebrations, leading to a shift to substitute meats. This shortage has also impacted the availability of commodities like cigarettes, eggs, and cooking oil.

A New Price Control Order

In September of the previous year, the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour (M.C.I.L.) introduced a new price control order. This order, approved by His Highness Head of State Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, adjusted prices for goods such as sugar, salt, rice, flour, and milk. The directive accounted for markups and taxes for both Upolu and Savai’i, setting distinct wholesale and retail markups for dry and freezer goods.

Discrepancies in Chicken Prices

Despite the price control order, a discrepancy in chicken prices was reported. A 15-kilogram box of chicken legs is being sold for between $73 and $77 by wholesalers, which is below the controlled price. Additionally, the prices of milk products have also seen a rise, with Devondale milk and Anchor regular selling for higher rates in both regions.

Wider Implications

This surge in food prices is not an isolated issue. It reflects a broader global concern, with nations worldwide grappling with similar challenges. For instance, in Florida, over 400,000 participants of the federal food assistance program, WIC, could face the risk of losing coverage if Congress does not approve additional funds. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, a study has found a time- and frequency-based dependence between food prices and climate change variables, including temperature. The rise in food prices due to increased temperatures and agricultural difficulties has brought about the ‘heatflation’ phenomenon in the country.