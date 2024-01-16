Rising Delinquency Rates for Commercial Property Loans and Credit Cards in Q4 2023

Delinquency Rates for Commercial Property Loans on the Rise

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), delinquency rates for mortgages backed by commercial properties saw an upward trend in Q4 of 2023. Office property loans were particularly affected, with delinquency rates jumping to 6.5 percent, a significant increase from the 5.1 percent reported in the previous quarter. The delinquency rate for lodging-backed loans followed suit, escalating to 6.1 percent up from 4.9 percent. Retail property loans, however, remained steady at a 5.0 percent delinquency rate, while both multifamily and industrial property loans saw slight increases, rising to 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Challenges Ahead for the Commercial Real Estate Market

As per Jamie Woodwell, MBA's Head of Commercial Real Estate Research, the market is contending with a range of challenges. These include rising interest rates, uncertainty surrounding property values, and fundamental changes affecting certain properties. The unique conditions of each loan and property are anticipated to influence the outcomes as the market grapples with the maturation of loans throughout the year.

Rising Credit Card Delinquency and Bankruptcy Filings

The third quarter of 2023 saw a surge in credit card delinquency rates, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. All stages of credit card delinquency – 30, 60, and 90 days past due – witnessed an increase, nearing the highest levels since 2012. The average credit card annual percentage rate (APR) hit a new high of 20.72%, exacerbating financial pressures for numerous U.S. households. Inflation has impacted low-income Americans disproportionately, with U.S. bankruptcy filings witnessing an 18% surge in 2023, totaling 445,186 cases compared to 378,390 cases in 2022. Commercial Chapter 11 filings saw a particularly pronounced increase of 72%.

Commercial property values in the US have fallen, increasing solvency risks for banks. Approximately 14% of all commercial real estate loans and 44% of loans on office buildings appear to be in 'negative equity.' The rise in interest rates has led to bank failures and distressed sales. A default rate of 10% on commercial real estate would lead to about $80 billion in additional bank losses, a figure that could double if the default rate climbs to 20%.