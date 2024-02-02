Rising Costs Trigger Wave of Business Closures on Mass Avenue, Indianapolis

In the bustling downtown hub of Indianapolis, a wave of business closures is sweeping over Mass Avenue, a phenomenon that stands in stark contrast to the area's general business upswing. The recent shuttering of Mimi Blue Restaurant, owned by Gerry Kosene, is a poignant emblem of this paradox.

Rising Costs: The Silent Business Killer

The closure of Mimi Blue is not the result of dwindling customer numbers or an unfavorable location. On the contrary, Kosene describes the spot as 'fabulous.' The fatal blow comes not from an external foe but from within—the relentless rise in the costs of goods and labor. Over the past two years, these costs have surged nearly 30%, rendering it financially unviable to continue operations without imposing burdensome price hikes on consumers.

Mass Avenue: A Microcosm of a Larger Trend

Mass Avenue is not alone in grappling with this challenge. Other businesses, including Homespun, Roosters, and World of Beer, have also folded. Interestingly, Kosene notes that the north end of Mass Avenue has witnessed substantial business growth, particularly with the addition of Bottleworks. This points to a nuanced and complex business landscape in downtown Indianapolis, one that continues to evolve.

Looking Ahead: Optimism Amid Closure

Despite the closure of Mimi Blue, Kosene remains sanguine about the future of businesses on Mass Avenue. He underscores the importance of affordable rents and robust business plans in weathering the storm. As Mimi Blue bids goodbye, it does so with a thoughtful gesture—severance for its employees and reimbursement for any gift cards purchased after October 1, 2023, until March 30, 2024. A testament to the resilience and spirit of the business community on Mass Avenue, even in the face of closure.