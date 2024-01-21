Rising 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Debts Post-Holidays: A Ticking Time Bomb?

In the aftermath of the holiday season, a growing number of Americans find themselves grappling with debt accumulated through 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) services. These platforms, which enjoyed a surge in usage during the holidays, have contributed to a record high in overall online spending. However, they've also raised red flags about potential financial challenges and overspending.

The BNPL Boom and Its Implications

The trend of turning to BNPL services for holiday shopping has been fueled by persistent inflation and high interest rates that have led to significant shifts in consumer financial decisions. In a striking illustration of this trend, online spending from November 1 through the end of December hit a whopping $222 billion. BNPL services contributed $16.6 billion to this figure, marking a 14% increase from the previous year and a 43% spike on Cyber Monday alone. This surge in BNPL usage comes at a time when credit card debt has reached alarming highs and delinquency rates have nearly doubled in the past two years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The Hidden Side of BNPL

BNPL providers like Klarna, PayPal, and Affirm typically do not disclose delinquency rates or report these debts to credit bureaus. This lack of transparency adds a layer of uncertainty to the overall debt picture. For instance, Affirm writes off unpaid loans within 120 days and thus does not disclose delinquency rates for its BNPL services, arguing that traditional credit metrics are less relevant for its short-term loans.

A Cautionary Tale

One such story is that of Kiki Andersen, a 31-year-old comedian from Los Angeles, who found herself saddled with $1,700 in BNPL debt through services like Klarna and PayPal. Now, she is struggling with the burden of micro-payments as she tries to cover her bills. Her situation exemplifies the challenges many consumers face in managing repayments post-holiday shopping, underscoring experts' concerns about the potential for overspending and the misleading sense of financial relief that BNPL services may offer.

As BNPL services continue to rise in popularity, experts caution against the potential dangers they pose. While these platforms may offer a tempting alternative to traditional credit, the risk of overspending and subsequent financial difficulties should not be underestimated.