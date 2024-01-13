en English
Economy

Rise in Unemployment in Jersey: Government’s Back to Work Programme Offers Hope

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
An alarming surge in unemployment figures has been witnessed in Jersey, with an increase of over 7% in the last year. As of the end of December 2023, 720 individuals have been actively seeking employment, resulting in an increase of 50 people relative to the numbers documented in the previous year. However, it is noteworthy that the number of long-term unemployed individuals has seen a decrease of around 20 compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Back to Work Programme’s Success

The local government credits the relatively low unemployment figures to the Back to Work programme, an initiative that encourages businesses to provide work placements and emphasizes the importance of practical and classroom training for job seekers. This comprehensive support includes dedicated advisors, proactive job-matching, employment incentives, and paid training schemes.

Retail Sector’s Strong Performance

Assistant Social Security Minister, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, has expressed optimism about the employment situation. Contributing to this optimism is the retail sector’s strong performance during the Christmas period. Deputy Ferey has urged employers to continue participating in the Back to Work programme, registering vacancies, and considering offering work and placement opportunities.

Government’s Approach

The government’s approach aims to offer more job opportunities and support the workforce in Jersey. It is endeavoring to maintain the strength of Jersey’s job market despite the recent challenges and to ensure diverse opportunities across various sectors. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to the well-being of its workforce and reinforces the effectiveness of the Back to Work programme.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

