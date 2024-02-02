Riksbank Announces Conditions for Upcoming Government Bond Auction

The Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, has formally announced the conditions for its forthcoming auction of government bonds, scheduled for February 9, 2024. The auction will feature three specific Swedish government bonds, each with its unique identification number and maturity date. These bonds are the '1060' with ISIN SE0009496367 maturing on May 12, 2028, the '1062' with ISIN SE0013935319 maturing on May 12, 2031, and the '1053' with ISIN SE0002829192 maturing on March 30, 2039.

Bidding and Result Announcement

The Riksbank will be accepting bids for these bonds between 09.00 and 10.00 (CET/CEST) on the designated bid date. The result of the auction, which reflects the success and reach of the bidding process, will be published at 10.03 (CET/CEST), just minutes after the bidding process concludes.

The successful bidders will have their bonds delivered on February 13, 2024. The payment against delivery will occur on this delivery date, ensuring a swift and efficient transaction process. This guarantees that the bond transition process is smooth, secure, and devoid of unnecessary delays.