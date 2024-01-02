en English
Economy

Revving Up GDP Growth: Ex-Ambassador Mukwita’s Strategy to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Revving Up GDP Growth: Ex-Ambassador Mukwita's Strategy to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

In a recent strategic proposition, Anthony Mukwita, the former Zambian ambassador to Germany, has underscored the necessity for Zambia to target a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 7 to 12 percent. The intention behind this move is to uplift the majority of its population from the shackles of poverty, serving as a pivotal objective in Zambia’s economic policy.

Aggressive Economic Expansion: A Key to Poverty Alleviation

Through this statement, Mukwita outlined the significance of aggressive economic expansion as a means to tackle the persistent issue of poverty within the nation. Although the full context of this statement and Mukwita’s perspective is not entirely accessible due to paywall restrictions, the mention of GDP growth targets indicates a focus on macroeconomic strategies for improving the overall living standards of Zambians.

Ambitious Targets Amidst Economic Challenges

Mukwita’s approach suggests a potent ambition to accelerate Zambia’s economic development and enhance the living standards of its poverty-afflicted populace. There is heightened optimism for Zambia’s financial future, reinforced by almost US$40 billion worth of committed investments and government initiatives to establish Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in collaboration with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. However, concerns continue to brew over a potential significant increase in the cost of living and a projected 13.1 percent inflation rate, posing substantial challenges to the actualization of Mukwita’s ambitious economic growth target.

The Call for Stakeholder Action

Mukwita’s clarion call is a plea for the government and other vital stakeholders to strive towards achieving a higher GDP growth rate, with the ultimate goal of poverty reduction and enhancing living standards in Zambia. This advocacy for a drastic increase in Zambia’s GDP growth rate to counter poverty and elevate the population from severe impoverishment is supported by economic experts and former President Edgar Lungu. Prospects of enhancements in the mining sector further fuel this optimism. Nonetheless, the Zambia Consumer Association forecasts a significant rise in the cost of living and a 13.1 percent inflation rate, which could compound the strain on the disadvantaged population.

Economy Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

