Reviving Local Economies: Hong Kong Districts Plan Festival Markets

Various districts across Hong Kong are innovating strategies to stimulate local spending and reinvigorate district economies by planning to organize Lantern Festival markets and other local festival markets. A central figure in this initiative is the Tsuen Wan District Office, which has proposed a three-day Lantern Festival market Carnival from February 23 to 25, featuring approximately 100 stalls offering food, games, and performances along with traditional lantern displays for photo opportunities.

Plans across Districts

It is not only Tsuen Wan that is undertaking such measures. The Sai Kung and Eastern District Offices are also planning to set up stalls and organize cultural performances during the Tin Hau Festival and the Birthday of Tam Kung celebrations, respectively. However, these plans are pending approval from district councils. The Yau Tsim Mong District Council also proposed organizing a community version of the ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ campaign in the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui before Lunar New Year to enhance the local economy. This campaign will feature lighting decorations, street performances, and activities aimed at boosting consumption involving nearby stores and hotels.

Expert Commentaries

Andy Kwan Cheuk-chiu, director of the ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research, supports these initiatives. He highlights the importance of having distinctive, well-planned events staggered across weekends in different districts to concentrate spending power and avoid dilution. He suggests that the festivities should reflect the unique cultural traits of each district and include routes to guide participants to local attractions and businesses. Although he cautions against expecting immediate economic results, Kwan believes that creating a festive atmosphere is key to encouraging residents to stay and spend within Hong Kong, particularly after a three-year economic downturn.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Some concerns were expressed by district councillors regarding traffic, law and order issues, and the potential impact on local businesses. Stall operators have also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of these proposed measures in boosting their businesses. The article also discusses the decline in mainland visitors to Hong Kong, prompting discussions about the need for more proactive measures to attract tourists. This imbalance in arrivals and departures has affected various industries, including tourism, bars, and clubs. It seems that Hong Kong residents are crossing over to mainland China, particularly Shenzhen, for leisure and shopping due to lower prices and better quality. The need for authorities to understand the mainland market better and take more proactive measures to boost tourism has been highlighted.