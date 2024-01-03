en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Reviving Local Economies: Hong Kong Districts Plan Festival Markets

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Reviving Local Economies: Hong Kong Districts Plan Festival Markets

Various districts across Hong Kong are innovating strategies to stimulate local spending and reinvigorate district economies by planning to organize Lantern Festival markets and other local festival markets. A central figure in this initiative is the Tsuen Wan District Office, which has proposed a three-day Lantern Festival market Carnival from February 23 to 25, featuring approximately 100 stalls offering food, games, and performances along with traditional lantern displays for photo opportunities.

Plans across Districts

It is not only Tsuen Wan that is undertaking such measures. The Sai Kung and Eastern District Offices are also planning to set up stalls and organize cultural performances during the Tin Hau Festival and the Birthday of Tam Kung celebrations, respectively. However, these plans are pending approval from district councils. The Yau Tsim Mong District Council also proposed organizing a community version of the ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ campaign in the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui before Lunar New Year to enhance the local economy. This campaign will feature lighting decorations, street performances, and activities aimed at boosting consumption involving nearby stores and hotels.

Expert Commentaries

Andy Kwan Cheuk-chiu, director of the ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research, supports these initiatives. He highlights the importance of having distinctive, well-planned events staggered across weekends in different districts to concentrate spending power and avoid dilution. He suggests that the festivities should reflect the unique cultural traits of each district and include routes to guide participants to local attractions and businesses. Although he cautions against expecting immediate economic results, Kwan believes that creating a festive atmosphere is key to encouraging residents to stay and spend within Hong Kong, particularly after a three-year economic downturn.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Some concerns were expressed by district councillors regarding traffic, law and order issues, and the potential impact on local businesses. Stall operators have also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of these proposed measures in boosting their businesses. The article also discusses the decline in mainland visitors to Hong Kong, prompting discussions about the need for more proactive measures to attract tourists. This imbalance in arrivals and departures has affected various industries, including tourism, bars, and clubs. It seems that Hong Kong residents are crossing over to mainland China, particularly Shenzhen, for leisure and shopping due to lower prices and better quality. The need for authorities to understand the mainland market better and take more proactive measures to boost tourism has been highlighted.

0
Economy HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Land Registry Reports Increase in Building Unit Agreements in December 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: Lloyds Bank Study

By BNN Correspondents

FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Reve ...
@Economy · 7 mins
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Reve ...
heart comment 0
German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?

By Geeta Pillai

German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?
Taiwan’s Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan's Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections
Post-Christmas Debt Hangover: Australians Struggle with Financial Aftermath of Festive Season

By Geeta Pillai

Post-Christmas Debt Hangover: Australians Struggle with Financial Aftermath of Festive Season
Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Corporal Punishment to Cognitive Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Corporal Punishment to Cognitive Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Earl Caldwell: A Journalist's Fight for Freedom and Integrity
52 seconds
Earl Caldwell: A Journalist's Fight for Freedom and Integrity
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
52 seconds
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns
1 min
LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns
Killarney Legion GAA Club Nears Executive Team Completion, Calls for Volunteers
1 min
Killarney Legion GAA Club Nears Executive Team Completion, Calls for Volunteers
Jody Morris Speaks Out on 'Harsh' Dismissal from Chelsea, Praises Successor Tuchel
1 min
Jody Morris Speaks Out on 'Harsh' Dismissal from Chelsea, Praises Successor Tuchel
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
2 mins
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals
2 mins
Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
2 mins
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
16 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
20 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
51 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app