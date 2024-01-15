en English
Business

Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment

For retail companies, the third quarter of the current financial year (FY24) traditionally brings about an increased sales momentum, driven by the festival season. However, this year, weak customer sentiment has resulted in disappointing same-store sales growth (SSSG) across the retail sector. A recent report by Dolat Capital reveals that retail growth is primarily being driven by the opening of new stores, instead of SSSG, which has proven to be inconsistent this year. This subdued festival season has led to lower-than-expected SSSG figures for many companies, potentially causing an increase in inventory levels and prompting earlier end-of-season sales (EOSS), which could impact future gross margins for apparel companies.

SSSG Projections and Performance

Specific SSSG projections for the third quarter include a growth of 8% for Westside, 4% for Zudio, Dmart, and Vmart, while Pantaloons is expected to see a drop to -3.5%, an improvement nevertheless from the -16% degrowth reported in the first half of FY24. Nuvama Institutional Equities, in its analysis, noted the absence of a revival in customer sentiment or demand during the festival season, raising concerns about the timing and nature of future recovery.

Standout Performers and Future Expectations

Trent is expected to continue outperforming this quarter, while stable jewellery demand is anticipated, particularly for Titan, which is projected to see a 19% year-on-year growth in standalone jewellery sales. Furthermore, Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts an 18% consolidated revenue growth for Dmart, bolstered by the addition of five new stores and a single-digit SSSG. Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D-Mart) reported a 17 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹690 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, with its revenue from operations growing 17.31 per cent to ₹13,572.47 crore during the same period.

Retail Expansion and Growth Plans

MR DIY Group (M) Bhd looks set to drive earnings performance with its focused growth plans, including a five-year store expansion plan from 2024 to 2028. CGS-CIMB Research raised its sales growth assumptions for FY24 and FY25 to 10.6% and 10.5% respectively, based on the company’s renewed focus on expanding its store network, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak. MR DIY’s private label strategy has led to considerable growth in private label product sales, with a widening gross profit margin trajectory.

Business Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
