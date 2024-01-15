en English
Business

Retail Chains Abandon Malls for Alternative Locations Amid Industry Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
The retail industry is in the midst of a profound transformation. National chains are rapidly pivoting away from traditional malls, drawn to alternative retail locations that offer improved performance and significant cost savings. Retailers such as Boots, Co-op, Clintons, HMV, among others, are closing their high street stores, leading to the loss of thousands of employment opportunities. This shift reflects the changing landscape of retail, shaped by evolving consumer preferences and a competitive market.

The Exodus from Malls

As consumers increasingly value convenience, experience, and online shopping, malls are witnessing a decline in foot traffic. This has led retailers to explore new store formats and locations. Standalone stores, outdoor lifestyle centers, and mixed-use developments have emerged as appealing alternatives. They offer greater visibility, more flexibility, and reduced overheads. Unlike mall leases, these spaces often come with fewer restrictions, enabling retailers to offer a more personalized shopping experience, often closer to consumers’ residences and workplaces.

Implications for Malls and Retailers

The ongoing exodus from malls is reshaping the mall business model, leading to increased vacancies and necessitating a reinvention of the mall concept. Some malls are transforming into entertainment hubs, mixed-use complexes, or being repurposed for non-retail uses. For retailers, this shift demands a swift adaptation to the changing landscape. Embracing technology, enhancing customer service, and optimizing their physical and online presence are crucial to meeting evolving shopper demands.

Case Studies: Sears and Showfields

Iconic retailer Sears is an illustrative example of this shift. The company, which once boasted over 4,000 stores, is shuttering its last remaining store in the New York area, marking the end of its 40-year tenure in the Newport Centre Mall. Sears, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, has seen a steady decline with just a dozen stores remaining nationwide in 2024. The future of the company remains uncertain.

Another case is Showfields, a retail chain that abruptly closed its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company cited the covid-19 pandemic as a significant factor in its struggles. The closure has left many vendors in a difficult situation, uncertain if they will recover payments for merchandise sent to the stores.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

