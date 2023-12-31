Resurgence of Tourism Leads to Overcrowding in Popular Destinations

As pandemic restrictions ease globally, tourism’s significant upswing, particularly in renowned destinations like Amsterdam, Bali, and Venice, has led to overcrowding, straining local public resources. This sudden influx of tourists is stretching the infrastructure and services designed for the local population to its limit, posing environmental degradation risks and potentially diminishing residents’ quality of life. Such tourism hotspots now face a challenging task of balancing economic benefits derived from tourism with the sustainability and well-being of their societies.

Overcrowding and Its Impact on Locals

Dubrovnik, Croatia’s most-touristy city, welcomed 36 overnight tourists for every resident in 2019, making it a top destination for holidaymakers. However, the city now grapples with congestion, escalating house prices, and overcrowding caused by tourism, exerting immense pressure on local communities. Concerned locals are rallying against over-tourism and demanding a government-led strategy to address the mounting problem.

Steps Towards Sustainable Tourism

Venice is addressing overcrowding by banning tourist groups larger than 25 people and prohibiting the use of loudspeakers in the historic centre and surrounding islands. The city council aims to balance residents, workers, and visitors’ needs while discouraging unauthorised tour guides. Measures to limit cheap souvenir stores’ expansion are also in place, with plans to introduce a tourist tax for day trippers. However, the dwindling number of permanent residents in the historic centre, transformed into ‘a tourist village,’ raises serious concerns.

Regulating Tourism and Preserving Heritage

