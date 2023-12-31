en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Resurgence of Tourism Leads to Overcrowding in Popular Destinations

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:54 am EST
Resurgence of Tourism Leads to Overcrowding in Popular Destinations

As pandemic restrictions ease globally, tourism’s significant upswing, particularly in renowned destinations like Amsterdam, Bali, and Venice, has led to overcrowding, straining local public resources. This sudden influx of tourists is stretching the infrastructure and services designed for the local population to its limit, posing environmental degradation risks and potentially diminishing residents’ quality of life. Such tourism hotspots now face a challenging task of balancing economic benefits derived from tourism with the sustainability and well-being of their societies.

Overcrowding and Its Impact on Locals

Dubrovnik, Croatia’s most-touristy city, welcomed 36 overnight tourists for every resident in 2019, making it a top destination for holidaymakers. However, the city now grapples with congestion, escalating house prices, and overcrowding caused by tourism, exerting immense pressure on local communities. Concerned locals are rallying against over-tourism and demanding a government-led strategy to address the mounting problem.

Steps Towards Sustainable Tourism

Venice is addressing overcrowding by banning tourist groups larger than 25 people and prohibiting the use of loudspeakers in the historic centre and surrounding islands. The city council aims to balance residents, workers, and visitors’ needs while discouraging unauthorised tour guides. Measures to limit cheap souvenir stores’ expansion are also in place, with plans to introduce a tourist tax for day trippers. However, the dwindling number of permanent residents in the historic centre, transformed into ‘a tourist village,’ raises serious concerns.

Regulating Tourism and Preserving Heritage

Venice has announced strict measures, including a ban on loudspeakers and limiting tourist groups to 25 people, to tackle mass tourism’s challenges. The city is proactively ensuring the sustainability and preservation of its cultural heritage, with nearly 13 million tourists visiting the 7.6 square kilometer city in 2019. A trial €5 fee for daily visitors and a ban on large cruise ships from the historic center via the Giudecca canal in 2021 are other steps towards addressing environmental concerns and preserving the city’s foundations.

Such popular tourist destinations like Amsterdam, Bali, and Venice are experiencing a post-pandemic surge in visitors, leading to a strain on public resources and infrastructures. With the global travel sector predicted to generate $9.5 trillion in 2023, issues like noise pollution, traffic, and strain on public resources are on the rise. Authorities have introduced initiatives and restrictions, including increased tourist taxes and caps at popular attractions, to address overtourism. However, the challenge of balancing tourism’s economic benefits with environmental sustainability and local residents’ quality of life continues.

0
Economy Travel & Tourism
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance

By Rafia Tasleem

Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm as Chairman of 16th Finance Commission: A New Era in India's Fiscal Governance

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Ambassador Advocates for 7-12% GDP Growth to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Significant Price Hike for Popular SUV Signals Shifts in Auto Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping Admits Economic Challenges in New Year's Speech, Pledges Re ...
@China · 34 mins
Xi Jinping Admits Economic Challenges in New Year's Speech, Pledges Re ...
heart comment 0
Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Opportunities

By BNN Correspondents

Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Opportunities
Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market

By BNN Correspondents

Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market
Democratization of Private Investments: A Double-Edged Sword?

By BNN Correspondents

Democratization of Private Investments: A Double-Edged Sword?
Belgian Government Extends Central Banker’s Term Amid Political Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Belgian Government Extends Central Banker's Term Amid Political Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
41 seconds
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
59 seconds
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
2 mins
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
2 mins
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
2 mins
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
2 mins
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
2 mins
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
4 mins
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
50 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app