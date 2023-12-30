en English
Business

Resilience Amid Turmoil: The State of the Global Economy in 2023

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
Resilience Amid Turmoil: The State of the Global Economy in 2023

The global economy has shown exceptional resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges since 2020, including the pandemic, European war, and supply chain disruptions. By the third quarter of 2023, the world’s GDP had grown by more than 9% over pre-pandemic levels. This encouraging trend is supported by the rapid decline of inflation, projected to fall from 8.9% to 5.1% by the end of 2024, according to macroeconomic forecasts.

Factors Driving Economic Resilience

The easing of food price inflation and energy price surges, coupled with the containment of supply chain shocks, are critical factors contributing to this positive outlook. Moreover, the much-dreaded prolonged high-interest rate environment might not materialize. Central banks are anticipated to cut rates earlier in 2024 than previously believed, which would be a relief to households and businesses alike.

The financial ecosystem has thrived in these conditions. Wall Street indices have been hitting record highs, and the US economy’s chance of a soft landing has improved noticeably. While some economies like Britain, Germany, and China have underperformed, others including India, Mexico, and Vietnam are capitalizing on new trade patterns.

Prudent Economic Management Returns

Prudent economic management seems to have returned, with Greece’s government debt achieving investment-grade status again and some nations correcting unorthodox economic approaches. Central banks in developing nations have been proactive in controlling inflation, adding to the overall positive economic climate.

Technological advancements have not slowed down either, with ChatGPT becoming the fastest-growing app and generative AI driving the stock market. The adoption of generative AI is expected to support productivity growth, complemented by innovations in healthcare and electric vehicle technology.

Challenges Ahead in 2024

Despite these positive signs, the year 2024 comes with its set of challenges. These include critical elections and increasing sovereign debt. However, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Fitch Ratings project a global economic growth slowdown to 2.1% in 2024 from 2.9% in 2023, a figure requiring careful interpretation. Despite the potential slowdown, the IMF’s World Economic Outlook and KPMG Global Economic Outlook report both highlight the importance of resilience and agility in navigating the uncertain economic conditions.

Business Economy International Relations
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

