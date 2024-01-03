en English
Business

Resilience Amid Recession: The Strength of ‘Recession-Proof’ Industries

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Resilience Amid Recession: The Strength of 'Recession-Proof' Industries

In an era where economic volatility has become the norm, the concept of ‘recession-proof’ industries has gained prominence. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the stark contrast in resilience between large corporations and small businesses. While many small enterprises struggled to stay afloat, certain larger entities found themselves better equipped to weather the storm. This led to a shift in focus towards industries that offer stronger job security during economic downturns.

Resilient Industries in the Face of Economic Downturns

Karen Dynan, a distinguished economics professor at Harvard University and former chief economist at the U.S. Treasury, pointed out that some sectors are more impervious to economic downturns. Notably, industries like health care, government, computers and information technology, and education were cited as the most ‘recession-proof’. These sectors, despite the overarching economic conditions, managed to provide steady employment opportunities, thereby offering a semblance of job security to their employees.

New York’s Biggest Employers

In New York State, a significant number of the largest employers belong to these resilient industries. Zippia.com, a career expert site, compiled a comprehensive list of the largest employers in New York. These are companies boasting at least 100 employees, rounding up to a total of 3,000 companies.

Among these, Morgan Stanley, with its strong workforce of 68,097 employees, stands as a testament to the investment banking and financial services sector’s resilience. Similarly, Duane Reade Holdings, Inc., with a whopping 415,000 employees, represents the stability of the pharmacy and convenience store sector, both of which are considered more stable and resilient during economic downturns.

The Varied Impact on Job Market

The impacts of economic downturns are not felt uniformly across all industries. The job market in cities like Seattle, for instance, continues to grapple with sluggish growth and uneven outcomes. While sectors like education and healthcare are rebounding from the pandemic-induced losses, others like construction and tech have had to reduce their workforce.

However, it’s important to note that even within these industries, there are exceptions. For example, despite recent layoffs, tech employment remains ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Yet, the downsizing has led to spillover effects in related sectors. Ultimately, the job market continues to remain fragmented, with job seekers often waiting weeks or months for responses, highlighting the continued challenges many face in finding stable employment.

Business Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

