en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ReShape Lifesciences Inc: A Tale of Stock Fluctuations and Promising Growth

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
ReShape Lifesciences Inc: A Tale of Stock Fluctuations and Promising Growth

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a prominent player in the Medical Devices industry, witnessed a marked fluctuation in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The stock opened at $0.2538, reaching a peak of $0.2722 before closing marginally lower at $0.25. Over the past year, RSLS’s stock has ranged from a low of $0.19 to a high of $22.40.

A Five-Year Journey of Progress

In the last five years, ReShape Lifesciences registered an impressive sales growth of 45.86%. The company reported an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 96.47% during the same period. Despite an annual loss of $46,210K against annual sales of $11,240K, the company boasts a market cap of $3.51 million.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insiders hold 1.27% of the company’s stock, while institutions account for 3.27%. Recent activities include the sale of shares by the Chief Financial Officer at rates of $0.27 and $0.93 per share.

Surpassing Expectations

For the last quarter, ReShape Lifesciences reported an EPS of -$0.8, outperforming the anticipated -$1.2. Analysts predict an EPS of $-0.16 for the current fiscal year and $-0.45 for the next.

Financial Indicators: A Snapshot

The company’s financial indicators, such as the quick ratio (0.94), price to sales ratio (0.36), diluted EPS (-39.12), and a raw stochastic average of 7.29%, underscore its current performance and market volatility. Furthermore, the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stand at $0.2535 and $1.3495, respectively, suggesting potential resistances and supports that might sway future price trends.

A Glimpse into the Future

Analysts’ consensus price target for RSLS stands at $8.00, indicating a forecasted upside of 3,096.2% from the current price. The company’s P/B Ratio is 0.04, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to its assets and liabilities. ReShape Lifesciences has also reported a negative trailing twelve-month return on equity of 492.62% and a negative net margin of 266.76% in its quarterly earnings results.

0
Business Economy
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 seconds ago
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
BankUnited, Inc., a prominent financial institution listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BKU, has announced its intent to publish the financial results for the quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The results are scheduled for public disclosure on Friday, January 26, 2024, before the opening of the stock
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
3 mins ago
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
5 mins ago
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
1 min ago
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
2 mins ago
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
3 mins ago
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
Latest Headlines
World News
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
56 seconds
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
2 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
2 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
2 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
3 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
3 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
4 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
5 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
37 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app