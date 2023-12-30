en English
Business

Report Reveals Gap Between College Graduates’ Salary Expectations and Market Reality

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:48 pm EST
The latest report by Real Estate Witch, a division of Clever, has revealed a stark discrepancy between the salary expectations of recent college graduates and the actual figures in the job market. The survey found that fresh graduates anticipate an average salary of roughly $84,855 a year after stepping off the campus. However, the harsh reality counters this optimism as the average starting salary for these graduates stands closer to $56,000, demonstrating a wide gap of nearly $30,000.

Adjusting Expectations and Future Forecasts

Despite the evident disparity, the survey interestingly pointed out that about 97% of students conveyed a readiness to recalibrate their salary expectations. However, they were not prepared to settle for less than an average of $72,580 for their first job. This trend of overestimation seems to persist over time. Students projected they would be earning more than $204,560 a decade into their career, a figure that drastically overshadows the average mid-career salary of $98,647 reported by Glassdoor.

The Class of 2023 and Market Trends

The future, however, holds a silver lining for the class of 2023. Data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers suggests a fairly positive job market outlook, with employers planning to hire 4% more graduates than the previous year. However, this optimism doesn’t extend to salary increments, which are not expected to be significant. Some sectors, notably finance and insurance, are even witnessing a decline in salaries for new hires.

Expert Advice: Experience Over Salary

As the reality of the job market sets in, experts counsel recent graduates to prioritize acquiring experience over salary during the early stages of their career. This strategic move can pave the way for better job opportunities and potentially higher salaries in the future.

On another note, as of May 2023, Connecticut districts confronted a shortage of 1,300 teachers and an equal number of paraeducators. In July 2023, approximately 51,000 educators nationwide resigned from their jobs, leaving the profession entirely. These problems are not merely the echo of the COVID crisis but represent longstanding issues within the education sector. The role of educators remains crucial in shaping the future generations and bringing about meaningful societal progression.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

