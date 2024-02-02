Rekom Shuts 17 Nightclubs Amid Economic Challenges, Resulting in 471 Job Losses

Rekom, the UK's largest nightclub operator, has delivered a blow to the country's nightlife scene with the announcement of the permanent closure of 17 of its venues. The decision, set to affect iconic nightclubs like JJ's at the Skydome in Coventry and PRYZM in Birmingham, comes as a response to increasingly challenging economic conditions.

Impending Economic Challenges

Among the factors contributing to this drastic decision are the cost-of-living crisis, increased National Living Wage, and rising business rates and operational costs. These factors have been particularly impactful on the younger demographics that form a significant part of the nightclub's patronage. The closure of the nightclubs is expected to result in approximately 471 redundancies, as confirmed by Grant Thornton, the company's administrator.

Job Retention Efforts Amid Closures

Despite the closures, Rekom has made efforts to redeploy staff, thereby saving approximately 1,000 jobs. Peter Marks, Chairman of Rekom UK, expressed regret over the job losses, emphasizing the challenging period for the late-night sector. He also highlighted that 11 sites have been rescued through a sale to another entity within the Rekom Group, thus preserving about 500 jobs.

Continued Operations Amidst Turbulence

The remaining 12 sites within the Rekom Group remain unaffected by the administration. Furthermore, these closures will not impact Rekom Group's operations in Europe. Staff affected by the closures have been informed and will receive support from the redundancy payments office. The full list of closures includes several PRYZM and ATIK locations, among others.

The company has been open with its colleagues regarding these developments over the past 18 days, ensuring that all parties are kept in the loop.