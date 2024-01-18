en English
Economy

Rekindling Maldivian Tourism: MMPRC Launches ‘dhuraalaa ticket’ Campaign

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
In a strategic move to stimulate the local economy and bolster the struggling hospitality industry, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched a unique promotional campaign—’dhuraalaa ticket’. The campaign is a product of collaboration with local guesthouses to boost domestic tourism by offering discounted rates and special packages to Maldivian residents.

Rekindling Domestic Tourism

In the wake of the global pandemic’s impact on international tourism, the Maldivian hospitality industry has faced significant challenges. The ‘dhuraalaa ticket’ campaign represents a proactive approach to counteract these effects by encouraging Maldivians to explore the beauty of their own country and supporting businesses within the tourism sector.

Island-wide Participation

The promotion casts a wide net, involving guesthouses across various islands, including the island of Madivarah. The widespread participation ensures that residents can explore and enjoy diverse experiences across the archipelago.

The Dual Benefits of the Campaign

The ‘dhuraalaa ticket’ campaign serves a dual purpose. Economically, it is designed to provide a much-needed financial boost to the tourism sector. On a personal level, it offers Maldivians the opportunity to enjoy affordable vacations and discover new destinations within their country. In the face of global travel restrictions, the initiative shines a light on the domestic tourism potential, positioning it as an attractive and viable alternative.

Economy Maldives Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

