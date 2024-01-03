en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Reform in Irish Pension System to Benefit Long-term Carers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Reform in Irish Pension System to Benefit Long-term Carers

Heather Humphreys, the Social Protection Minister of Ireland, has announced a significant reform to the contributory State pension system. The reform aims to benefit long-term carers, particularly women, who often serve in this role. The new initiative introduced is the Long-Term Carer’s Contributions, designed to help carers who have spent more than 20 years caring for an incapacitated dependent.

Understanding the Long-Term Carer’s Contributions

The Long-Term Carer’s Contributions are meant to address gaps in the social insurance record of carers. These gaps often occur due to the long-term commitment required in caring for dependent individuals. By addressing these gaps, the reform enables carers to qualify for a State pension (Contributory) upon reaching pension age.

Application Process and Response

The Department of Social Protection has opened the Carer’s Register and started accepting applications for Long-Term Carers Contributions starting September 1. Carers can apply for these contributions online through the mywelfare.ie website. So far, over 1,200 carers have already received Long-Term Carer’s Contributions. These contributions can assist them in qualifying for a State pension or a higher pension rate if they are already pensioners.

Other Reforms in the Budget 2024

As part of the Budget 2024, a series of payment increases have been introduced for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and low-income families, totaling €980 million. These measures will benefit more than 1.4 million people. Nine lump payments and a further double payment in the week commencing 29 January 2024 have been announced. The largest Social Protection Budget package in the State’s history also includes a €400 bonus for people on the Carers Support Grant. Some people may even be eligible for a double bonus if they receive more than one social welfare payment.

0
Economy Ireland Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore's Private Home Prices Rise in 2023: A Look Into 2024

By Waqas Arain

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Inaugurates ODOP Centres, Announces Major Loan Disbursement for MSMEs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challe ...
@Business · 27 mins
Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challe ...
heart comment 0
Iraq’s Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq's Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December
Iceland’s Tourism Boom: An Economic Revival Marred by Housing Challenges

By Nimrah Khatoon

Iceland's Tourism Boom: An Economic Revival Marred by Housing Challenges
Britain’s High Street Crisis: Wetherspoons, Argos, Costa Coffee Announce Closures

By Momen Zellmi

Britain's High Street Crisis: Wetherspoons, Argos, Costa Coffee Announce Closures
Southport’s Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and Anticipated Impacts

By Geeta Pillai

Southport's Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and Anticipated Impacts
Latest Headlines
World News
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
1 min
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
1 min
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
1 min
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
1 min
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
2 mins
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title
2 mins
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
19 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
19 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
20 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app