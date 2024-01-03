Reform in Irish Pension System to Benefit Long-term Carers

Heather Humphreys, the Social Protection Minister of Ireland, has announced a significant reform to the contributory State pension system. The reform aims to benefit long-term carers, particularly women, who often serve in this role. The new initiative introduced is the Long-Term Carer’s Contributions, designed to help carers who have spent more than 20 years caring for an incapacitated dependent.

Understanding the Long-Term Carer’s Contributions

The Long-Term Carer’s Contributions are meant to address gaps in the social insurance record of carers. These gaps often occur due to the long-term commitment required in caring for dependent individuals. By addressing these gaps, the reform enables carers to qualify for a State pension (Contributory) upon reaching pension age.

Application Process and Response

The Department of Social Protection has opened the Carer’s Register and started accepting applications for Long-Term Carers Contributions starting September 1. Carers can apply for these contributions online through the mywelfare.ie website. So far, over 1,200 carers have already received Long-Term Carer’s Contributions. These contributions can assist them in qualifying for a State pension or a higher pension rate if they are already pensioners.

Other Reforms in the Budget 2024

As part of the Budget 2024, a series of payment increases have been introduced for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and low-income families, totaling €980 million. These measures will benefit more than 1.4 million people. Nine lump payments and a further double payment in the week commencing 29 January 2024 have been announced. The largest Social Protection Budget package in the State’s history also includes a €400 bonus for people on the Carers Support Grant. Some people may even be eligible for a double bonus if they receive more than one social welfare payment.