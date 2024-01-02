en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Redefining the European Economy’s Narrative as 2024 Unfolds

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Redefining the European Economy’s Narrative as 2024 Unfolds

The European economy stands on the threshold of 2024, offering a blend of promise and peril. Economists and industry analysts are dissecting its strengths and weaknesses, with the opinions of Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the think tank Bruegel, providing fresh perspectives. Darvas questions the widely accepted pessimistic view of the EU’s economic performance against the U.S. over the past decade. He outlines the flaws in using current U.S. dollar values to measure EU output, arguing that currency fluctuations cause substantial distortions in these comparisons.

Reframing the Economic Narrative

Darvas suggests alternative indicators such as purchasing power parity (PPP), per capita GDP, and productivity per hour worked to portray the EU in a more favorable light. According to these parameters, the EU’s output adjusted for PPP fell a mere 4% behind the U.S. over the last 20 years. Moreover, the GDP per capita in the EU 27 outpaced the U.S., with Eastern Europe’s rapid growth and Western Europe’s stability being significant contributors. Germany, in particular, has made notable strides in GDP per hours worked at PPP standards.

European Challenges and Opportunities

Despite these encouraging trends, Europe is grappling with several challenges. The absence of major tech companies, dependence on renewable and foreign energy, limited venture capital, and an aging population are some of the key issues. Yet, Darvas remains optimistic, citing Europe’s resilience in the face of the Russian gas cutoff, the cessation of central bank rate hikes, and robust labor markets as positive indicators.

Other Noteworthy Developments

In concurrent news, the Netherlands has aligned with U.S. technology export restrictions by blocking ASML from selling specific chipmaking equipment to China. Europe also braces for a potential loss of about $2.2 billion due to the expiration of COVID treatments by February 2024. In a landmark appointment, Spain’s economy minister Nadia Calviño has assumed the presidency of the European Investment Bank, becoming the first woman to hold this position. Meanwhile, the aviation, banking, and technology sectors are experiencing their own set of challenges and advancements.

0
Economy Europe
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes' Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience

By Israel Ojoko

Another Business Bids Goodbye: Wanderscheid Delicatessen to Close

By BNN Correspondents

Louisiana Announces 9% Reduction in Workers' Compensation Rates

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast

By Saboor Bayat

France's Economic Challenges: Macron's Legacy Under Threat ...
@Economy · 8 mins
France's Economic Challenges: Macron's Legacy Under Threat ...
heart comment 0
2023 Marks a Surge in Business Insolvencies Amid Economic Pressures

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Marks a Surge in Business Insolvencies Amid Economic Pressures
GRIMME UK Launches New Promotional Offers to Ease Financial Burden on Growers

By Salman Khan

GRIMME UK Launches New Promotional Offers to Ease Financial Burden on Growers
2024 Financial Markets: A Shift Towards Normalization Amid Uncertainty

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

2024 Financial Markets: A Shift Towards Normalization Amid Uncertainty
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Slightly Against US Dollar Amidst Economic Challenges

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Slightly Against US Dollar Amidst Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
33 seconds
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
1 min
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
2 mins
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
2 mins
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
2 mins
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
2 mins
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
2 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
3 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
3 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
11 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
44 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app