Economy

Red Sea Tensions Could Impact Global Inflation Rates, Says Geosphere Capital’s Arvind Sanger

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
In the wake of sustained tensions in the Red Sea region, Arvind Sanger, a representative from Geosphere Capital Management, has voiced concerns about potential global economic implications. Sanger has suggested that these ongoing geopolitical tensions could give rise to increased inflation rates, subsequently influencing the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, particularly the anticipated rate cuts.

Global Trade and Supply Chain Disruptions

Regional conflicts, such as the current tensions in the Red Sea, have the potential to disrupt global trade and supply chains. The Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attacks on container ships in the Red Sea have already led some retailers to seek alternative methods of transportation. This has resulted in higher freight charges, extended lead times, and a shortage of containers, impacting both exporters and importers worldwide. The crisis has already begun to manifest in Malaysia’s economy, with economists projecting a lower GDP growth rate for 2024, alongside potential inflation.

Oil Price Hike

The situation has also resulted in a surge in oil prices, with the value reaching US$ 80 a barrel due to concerns about the disruption to international trade. The world’s largest shipping lines have diverted container freight around the Cape of Good Hope, adding thousands of miles to journeys, driving up costs, and delaying deliveries of essential components and consumer goods to Europe. Economists have voiced concerns that this disruption, if sustained, could undermine efforts to reduce inflation from the highest levels in decades.

Red Sea Tensions and the Global Economy

The Red Sea shipping crisis is not just a regional problem; it’s a global one. The IMF and World Bank have warned about the potential impact on global trade and supply chains, which could result in delays in supply deliveries and a rise in input prices. The World Bank has even adjusted its forecast for global GDP growth to 2.4% in 2024, down from an anticipated 2.6% in 2023. These concerns reflect the broader issue of how regional conflicts can have far-reaching effects on the global economic conditions, including inflation and central bank policies.

Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

