Red Sea Crisis: Indian Trade Unimpeded, Exports Continue via Alternative Routes

In a recent address to the Parliament, India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, shed light on the impact of the ongoing Red Sea crisis on Indian trade. The crisis, spurred by attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels on commercial vessels, had raised concerns about potential repercussions on international trade.

Indian Exports Remain Unscathed

Despite the escalating conflict, Indian exports have demonstrated unwavering resilience. The Indian government has strategically rerouted container ships via the Cape of Good Hope, successfully circumventing the troubled Red Sea region. Patel emphasized that this proactive measure has ensured minimal impact on container availability in Indian ports, albeit with a slight increase in freight costs.

Enhanced Maritime Surveillance

Further fortifying maritime security, the Indian Navy has ramped up surveillance in response to the crisis. The Navy is operating in close collaboration with the Coast Guard, forming a robust shield against potential threats.

Patel also addressed the recent surge in copper imports in India. She attributed this trend to the country's economic growth and a paradigm shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles. The closure of Vedanta's Tuticorin smelter plant in Tamil Nadu, following environmental concerns, has indeed impacted domestic copper production. However, the recent spike in imports mirrors the post-pandemic recovery in sectors such as infrastructure and telecom. The matter of the plant's closure is presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.