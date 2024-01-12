en English
Economy

Reaping Economic Benefits from Hosting International Summits: Insights from Adonia Ayebare

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Adonia Ayebare, in a recent video address, discussed the significant economic implications that international summits such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the Group of 77 (G77) confer upon the host nation. According to Ayebare, these high-profile events, if managed efficiently, can bring about marked economic prosperity for the host country.

The Direct Economic Impacts

Hosting such esteemed international gatherings can trigger a surge in tourism as delegates, attendees, and global media personnel require accommodation, dining, transportation, and other services. This influx of visitors invariably increases revenue from tourism. Additionally, the host country’s local businesses gain a unique opportunity to showcase their products and services on a global platform, thereby attracting potential foreign investment.

Indirect Benefits and Long-term Gains

Apart from the immediate economic boost, these summits can also indirectly enhance the country’s image on a global scale. The extensive international media coverage during these events can significantly boost the country’s tourism and trade prospects in the long run. Furthermore, such summits provide the host nation with a platform to exert influence on global policy and establish strategic partnerships and alliances.

Infrastructure Development and Collaboration

Preparations for these events often lead to significant infrastructure development, providing lasting benefits for the local population. The NAM Summit and G77 meetings particularly serve as critical forums for developing countries to collaborate on issues of shared interest, such as economic development and political solidarity.

Ayebare asserts that the economic benefits of hosting such international summits are not automatic but require careful planning and proactive engagement with stakeholders. By doing so, a host country can maximize these advantages and transform these opportunities into tangible economic gains.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

