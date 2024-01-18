Real Estate Sector Awaits 2024 Budget with High Expectations

In the run-up to the 2024 budget, the real estate industry has put forth a series of expectations and requests, seeking the government's backing in the form of financial benefits to galvanize the market and make housing more accessible for a wider demographic. The anticipation is high that the forthcoming budget will address these issues, providing a much-needed boost to both the industry and potential homebuyers.

Stimulating the Market with Buyer Incentives

The sector's primary focus is on inducements for buyers, including tax deductions or credits for those investing in affordable housing. Such measures could serve as a significant impetus for individuals, particularly middle and lower-income groups, to invest in properties, thus driving up overall demand. The industry believes that these incentives would not only revive the sector post-economic challenges but also align with the government's Housing for All mission.

Revisiting the Definition of Affordable Housing

Another crucial element on the sector's wish list is to modify the criteria that define affordable housing. By adjusting these definitions, more properties could qualify for the benefits associated with this category, such as reduced interest rates or government subsidies. This tweak would broaden the range of properties accessible to various income groups, thereby further stimulating demand.

Additional Expectations from the 2024 Budget

Among other expectations, the real estate sector is also hoping for a GST revision to further stimulate affordable housing. Proposals include revisiting GST rates, tax deductions, land allocation, and a fund boost. An increase in the allocation to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, currently at ₹79,000 crore in FY24, has also been suggested. Furthermore, the introduction of an 'MSME status' for small builders, and a scheme for those earning salaries up to R40,000 per month, is also on the industry's wish list.

Together, these measures indicate the sector's desire for a more supportive fiscal environment that would not only bolster the industry but also make homeownership a reality for more Indians. With the budget announcement looming, the industry, potential homebuyers, and the nation at large eagerly await the government's decisions.