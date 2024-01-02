en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Rate Cuts Loom, but High Borrowing Costs Expected to Persist

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Rate Cuts Loom, but High Borrowing Costs Expected to Persist

In an unpredictable economic climate, the U.S Federal Reserve has made the unprecedented move of raising its key benchmark rate from a near zero percent to a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5 percent. However, in an interesting twist, they are now preparing to cut borrowing costs. This development signals an anticipated downward journey for rates, akin to descending a staircase. Yet, even as these rate cuts loom, experts offer a sobering forecast: the cost of consumer borrowing will remain high.

Consumer Borrowing – A Daunting Prospect

Key loans on consumer products are expected to hold at the highest level in over a decade. This implies that despite potential reductions in interest rates, borrowing could continue to be a significant hurdle for consumers and businesses. The availability of credit is likely to remain relatively constrained, painting a cautious outlook on financial conditions. In other words, the market’s access to loans or credit lines might not significantly ease in the near future.

Impact on the Housing Market

The repercussions of this scenario extend to the U.S housing market as well. The anticipated drop in mortgage rates might do little to address major affordability issues plaguing the market. The average Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) rate has topped 10 percent, a record high in over 31 years. Similarly, home equity loan rates have inched close to 9 percent, the steepest since 2009. This scenario underscores the persistent challenges confronting prospective homeowners and the hurdles they must overcome to secure a foothold in the property market.

A Side Note – The SUV Price Surge

Amid these financial fluctuations, an interesting piece of news has emerged. A popular SUV has seen a significant price increase, with the price range rising by a staggering $16,000. While this comes across as more of an advertisement or promotional content, it nonetheless highlights the ripple effects of financial circumstances on various sectors.

As we stand on the cusp of potential interest rate reductions, the lending landscape remains fraught with challenges. Despite the promised descent of rates, the high cost of borrowing is expected to continue, with the availability of credit remaining constrained. It’s a complex tapestry of financial dynamics and their implications that are set to unfold in the coming months.

0
Automotive Business Economy
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ocean Alley's Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident Amidst Fan Disappointment

By BNN Correspondents

Severe Weather Warning for Southeast Queensland; Auto News Reveals Rising SUV Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Classic Meets Future: The Datsun 240Z Reinvented

By BNN Correspondents

BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market ...
@Automotive · 2 hours
BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market ...
heart comment 0
Eagers Automotive Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call

By Geeta Pillai

Eagers Automotive Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call
Mitsubishi Triton: Poised to Revolutionize South Africa’s Double-Cab Market

By Mazhar Abbas

Mitsubishi Triton: Poised to Revolutionize South Africa's Double-Cab Market
Investor Concerns Mount over Volvo’s Electric Vehicle Transition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Investor Concerns Mount over Volvo's Electric Vehicle Transition
Japan Braces for Potential Aftershocks Following Series of Earthquakes

By Muhammad Jawad

Japan Braces for Potential Aftershocks Following Series of Earthquakes
Latest Headlines
World News
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
23 seconds
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
32 seconds
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
40 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
1 min
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
Mary Fowler: A Glimpse into the Matildas Star's Personal Journey
2 mins
Mary Fowler: A Glimpse into the Matildas Star's Personal Journey
Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond
2 mins
Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond
Gaston Sichilima's Warning to President Hichilema: Be Wary of Nevers Mumba
4 mins
Gaston Sichilima's Warning to President Hichilema: Be Wary of Nevers Mumba
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
Nick Saban Reflects on Alabama's Journey and Performance in the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal
5 mins
Nick Saban Reflects on Alabama's Journey and Performance in the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
19 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
38 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
41 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app