Qatar’s Industrial Sector PPI: A Deep Dive into November 2023

In November 2023, the industrial sector’s Producer Price Index (PPI) in Qatar registered at 118.65 points. This figure represents a 1.95% decline from the preceding month, October 2023. When juxtaposed with the same month in the previous year, November’s PPI fell 17.36%, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority.

Dissecting the Industrial Sectors

The industrial sector in Qatar consists of four main sectors, each with its relative weightage. These are: Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), and Water (0.53%).

Mining and Quarrying Sector

The Mining and Quarrying sector’s PPI decreased by 1.58% from October. This drop is largely attributed to the price reduction in ‘Crude petroleum and natural gas’. Interestingly, ‘Other mining and quarrying’ remained stable. On an annual basis, this sector saw an 18.43% drop, again driven by ‘Crude petroleum and natural gas’.

Manufacturing Sector

In the Manufacturing sector, the PPI fell by 4.47% from October. Significant price declines were noted in ‘Refined petroleum products’, ‘Basic metals’, and ‘Chemicals and chemical products’. However, ‘Rubber and plastics products’, ‘Food products’, and ‘Beverages’ charted a different course, marking price increases. Year-over-year, the Manufacturing PPI decreased by 12.91%, with the largest declines again noted in ‘Chemicals and chemical products’ and ‘Basic metals’. In contrast, ‘Rubber and Plastics products’, ‘Food products’, and ‘Beverages’ experienced price increases.

Electricity and Water Supply Group

The Electricity sector’s PPI rose by 8.60% from October and increased by 8.03% when compared to November 2022. The Water supply group’s PPI, however, decreased by 8.34% from October, but saw a year-over-year increase of 3.74%.

In summary, November 2023 witnessed diverse changes across Qatar’s industrial sectors. These shifts in PPI, driven by various factors, offer a multifaceted view of the country’s industrial landscape. While some sectors like Mining and Manufacturing saw notable declines, others like Electricity and Water recorded increases, depicting the ebb and flow of the Qatari industrial sector.