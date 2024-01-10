Puravankara Limited’s Q3 Financial Surge: A Testament to Robust Growth

Real estate developer Puravankara Limited has made significant strides in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, reporting a substantial surge in its financial performance. The company’s sales value witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 56%, reaching ₹1,241 crore compared to ₹796 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Sales and Collections Drive Growth

This robust increase is a testament to the growing demand for Puravankara’s real estate offerings. The upswing is indicative of the company’s strengthened market position and improved financial health during the quarter. Additionally, the firm experienced a 52% YoY increase in customer collections, which rose to ₹941 crore from ₹621 crore.

Effective Collection Strategies

The substantial rise in customer collections suggests that Puravankara’s collection strategies have been highly effective. This growth trajectory underscores the company’s ability to adapt to market fluctuations, maintain customer satisfaction, and ensure consistent revenue flow.

Improved Financial Health

These numbers are not just statistics, but they reflect the company’s improved financial health. Total income, net profit, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) have all witnessed a rise compared to the previous quarter and the same period in the previous year. The first nine months of the fiscal year 2024 also saw a rise in net profit and EPS compared to the same period in the previous year. This data clearly indicates a promising future for Puravankara Limited as it continues to make its mark in the real estate sector.