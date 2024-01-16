Public Unrest Over 15% VAT on Electricity: A Call for Balanced Fiscal Policies

In a sweeping policy measure, the government has imposed a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, triggering a public outcry. Across the nation, citizens have voiced their discontent about the new tax imposition, expressing concerns over the potential escalation in their cost of living.

Advertisment

Public Sentiment and Impact on Businesses

Many have taken to online platforms to articulate their grievances, underlining the perceived unfairness and burden of the new policy, particularly on low and middle-income earners grappling with escalating living expenses. The fear of the tax increase leading to a higher cost of doing business is palpable, with implications for small businesses and potential job losses.

Implications for Foreign Investment

Advertisment

Critics also point out that the heightened costs could adversely affect the country's competitiveness in attracting foreign investment. Calls for the government to reconsider this decision have been echoed, with suggestions for alternative revenue-generating measures that won't impact consumers as directly.

Government's Defense and Impact on Vulnerable Groups

The government, in its defense, has argued the necessity of the VAT imposition on electricity for raising revenue to fund vital public services and infrastructure projects. Officials have highlighted that exemption measures have been put in place to shield vulnerable groups from the full brunt of the tax. Yet, the debate rages on, with public demand for more dialogue and transparency regarding the government's fiscal policies.

A finance expert, Professor Godfred Bokpin from the University of Ghana, has underscored the negative impact of the new taxes on households and businesses, advocating for a shift in tax policy to spur positive growth in the country. His call for a holistic review of tax policies to balance revenue needs with the growth of the private sector and household financial wellness adds a critical dimension to the ongoing discourse.