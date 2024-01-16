Public Opinion Divided Over New 15% VAT on Electricity

Public sentiment is split over the government's recent move to institute a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity. This new tax scheme is a part of the government's strategy to boost revenue and tackle fiscal challenges. While a section of the populace understands the government's need to generate income and views this as a crucial step towards economic stability, others are raising concerns over the potential additional burden it could place on households and businesses.

Concerns Over Increased Living Costs

Critics argue that the tax hike will trigger a surge in living costs and could dampen economic growth by escalating operational costs for businesses. There are also worries about the timing of the tax introduction, given that many are already grappling with economic pressures due to factors such as inflation and wage stagnation.

Government's Defense

The government, however, has defended the VAT on electricity by emphasizing the potential long-term benefits of a stabilized economy and the need for equitable tax contributions from all sectors. The Finance Minister directed the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company to apply the VAT to residential customers exceeding the maximum consumption level for lifeline units. The Deputy Energy Minister maintained that the decision was required to clear off debts owed to independent power producers.

Impact Yet to be Fully Realized

The implementation of this tax is being watched closely, as its impact on the economy and the general populace is yet to be fully realized. Critics, including renowned Ghanaian economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin, and the Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, have condemned the government’s decision, questioning the timing and the potential additional burden on citizens. Labour and alternative dispute resolution expert, Austin Gamey, has urged the government to engage with labour to cushion workers and ensure stability on the labour front. He suggests inviting labour to a national tripartite committee meeting and using tax thresholds to give everybody something.