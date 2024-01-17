Prologis Records Solid Growth in 2023, Optimistic About Market Rent Growth

In the final quarter of 2023, Prologis, a forerunner in logistics real estate, held an earnings conference call to explore its financial and operational performance. The call was led by Jill Sawyer, the SVP of Investor Relations, and Tim Arndt, the CFO, along with the participation of CEO Hamid Moghadam and the executive team.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Prologis concluded 2023 with an impressive nearly 11% earnings growth and a 12-year earnings CAGR of 10.3%. In a challenging environment, the company strategically deployed over $7 billion into new investments and raised close to $2 billion of capital, delivering solid operating results and nurturing customer relationships.

In the fourth quarter, Prologis reported a core FFO of $1.29 per share and a net effective rent change of 7.4%. The company's portfolio occupancy saw an uptick to 97.6%, and they new developments worth over $2 billion were initiated. Furthermore, Prologis shed light on its solar and storage operations, which generate approximately 515 megawatts, with an additional 70 megawatts under construction.

Market Conditions and Outlook

Discussing the market conditions, Prologis noted that the vacancy increased due to moderate demand and record-high completions. However, a drop in development starts indicates a potential supply shortfall in the future. The company also noted a revised customer interest and an active build-to-suit market. They reported a slight dip in global market rents for the quarter, predominantly driven by a 7% decline in Southern California, but witnessed a full year growth of 6%.

Looking forward, Prologis anticipates an average annual market rent growth of 4-6% over the next three years. They expect development starts to continue declining, which, along with an improvement in customer sentiment, should pave the way for strong market rent growth.

2024 Guidance

For the upcoming year, Prologis expects average occupancy to oscillate between 96.5% and 97.5%, with cash same store growth of 8-9% and net effective same store growth of 7-8%. They plan to guide development starts between $3 billion and $3.5 billion. Prologis forecasts GAAP earnings to range between $3.20 and $3.45 per share, with core FFO excluding promotes ranging from $5.50 to $5.64 per share.

In conclusion, Prologis emphasized the need for resiliency and a 'just in case' approach to inventories due to supply chain disruptions. They acknowledged the market's challenges regarding incoming supply but expressed optimism about the outlook for 2024, with several initiatives intended to add value beyond their real estate.