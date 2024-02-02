Prime Minister Urges Continuity of Economic Policies at SIFC Meeting

In the bustling capital city of Islamabad, the 9th apex meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) unfolded with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the helm. The Prime Minister underscored the need for economic policy continuity, a vital ingredient for leveraging the positive momentum fostered by the SIFC.

An Array of High-Level Participants

The meeting was an assembly of high-ranking figures, including Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Cabinet Members, Provincial Chief Ministers, and other top government officials. The agenda of the meeting revolved around the achievements of the SIFC, ministries, and associated stakeholders in setting significant economic milestones and laying a robust foundation for future initiatives.

Reviewing Progress and Outlining Future Plans

The ministries reported on project progress and policy initiatives, painting an encouraging picture of the nation's economic landscape. The committee expressed contentment with the overall progress and heaped praise on the 'Whole of the Government Approach' for its instrumental role in economic advancements. The efforts to cultivate a sustainable ecosystem for investment, zeroing in on cross-sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and domestic dispute resolution strengthening were particularly lauded.

Acknowledging Economic Engagement and Approving Reforms

The committee acknowledged the level of economic engagement with allied nations and emphasized the importance of effectively transmuting investment commitments into tangible results. In addition, the Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and reforms to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) received the committee's approval. The Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir pledged unwavering support for the government's initiatives aimed at ensuring the country's economic stability and the socio-economic welfare of its citizens.