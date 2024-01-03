en English
Business

Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth

In a recent meeting, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the need to strengthen the roles of government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to fuel economic growth in the country. With an emphasis on simplifying processes and expediting investment approvals, the prime minister’s focus is on prioritizing these approvals without compromising on standards. This announcement came from Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil at a media briefing held at the Ministry of Communications.

Enhancing Economic Growth

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has approved a series of roadshows named Madani Tour to be held across various states. The goal is to stimulate economic growth and attract both local and international investors. With a pot of potential investment reaching into the hundreds of billions of ringgit, the initiative is a major step towards boosting Malaysia’s economy. Fahmi Fadzil emphasized that the federal government’s top priority is to drive economic growth by fast-tracking investment approval procedures.

Allocation of Agencies

Further discussions are being held about the allocation of agencies between the Ministry of Communications and the recently formed Ministry of Digital. Decisions about specific agencies, including Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), have not yet been finalized. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) remains under the Ministry of Communication. The status of the 5G network implementation is still pending, with the aim of achieving 80% 5G coverage in populated areas (CoPA) in the near future.

Global Economic Outlook

Looking globally, China’s economy is expected to see a growth rate of around 5%, driven by household consumption, service activities, exports, manufacturing, and infrastructure investment. The U.S. is also anticipated to see an improvement in corporate earnings in 2024, with an expected increase of 11.1% in S&P 500 earnings. However, concerns about slowing economic growth and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy and corporate earnings persist. The U.S. government confirmed that economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, with GDP increasing at a 4.9% annualized rate.

Back home, the main focus of the MADANI Government for 2024 is to accelerate the country’s economic growth through domestic and foreign investments. The measures taken by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the government as a whole highlight the importance of GLICs in economic growth and the need for streamlined processes for investment approvals.

Business Economy
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

