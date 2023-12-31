President Ruto’s Transformative Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Economic Growth

In a significant development that marks a leap towards inclusive economic growth, President William Ruto of Kenya announced a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing the housing landscape in the country. This program, introduced in 2023, unveils a tenant purchase scheme with remarkably accessible terms, enabling even small-scale traders and motorcycle taxi operators to own a home by paying an affordable monthly amount at a low-interest rate.

Demolition for Development

The government, as part of this ambitious initiative, leveled the residence of West Kenya Sugar Company Chairman Jaswant Rai in Kakamega County to pave the way for the construction of 200 housing units. Despite the initial shock of displacement, the scheme promises to generate over 3,500 jobs and offers a silver lining to hundreds of residents, including civil servants and judges, left homeless by the demolition.

A Paradigm Shift in National Policy

In a national address from State Lodge Nakuru, President Ruto emphasized the paradigm shift in handling national issues. The government’s approach emphasized bold and decisive decisions, including cutting expenditure by up to Sh 400 billion to reduce borrowing and enhancing tax revenues by Sh 600 billion. The President also highlighted the success of the housing program, which provides homeownership and job creation through affordable housing schemes for various income groups.

Targeting Land Grabbers

As part of the affordable housing project in Isiolo County, the government is targeting individuals who have encroached on government land. The scheme is set to build 10,000 units across the county, providing employment opportunities and decent housing for the less privileged. The construction work is already in progress with 200 units and eight blocks under construction.

Digitizing Payments

In line with the President’s directive, the Kenyan government has migrated all digital payment channels to a single Playbill number, enhancing revenue collection, minimizing the cost of collection, and improving service delivery. This move aligns with the government’s affordable housing program, offering convenience, accessibility, transparency, accountability, affordability, and flexibility to Kenyans.