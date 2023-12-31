en English
Africa

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Warns Against Corruption

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm EST
President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Warns Against Corruption

In his end-of-year address to the nation, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda shed light on the significant impact of factories on the country’s employment and economy. According to the President, more than 839,000 individuals are currently employed in the sector, demonstrating the potential of industrial growth to foster employment opportunities and stimulate economic development.

Factory Influx as an Economic Booster

President Museveni underscored the influx of factories into Uganda as a significant development for the country’s economy. The burgeoning industrial sector is not only providing employment to hundreds of thousands of Ugandans but also adding to the nation’s economic resilience.

The Scourge of Corruption

However, the President also pointed out a major obstacle to this growth – corruption. He specifically highlighted the problem of individuals demanding bribes from entrepreneurs in exchange for land or operational licenses. This form of corruption, according to the President, is proving to be a significant deterrent to the establishment and expansion of factories.

Addressing Corruption for Economic Growth

Museveni’s remarks underscore the need to tackle corruption to fully leverage the potential benefits of industrial growth in Uganda. By curbing corrupt practices, Uganda can attract more entrepreneurs and investors to establish factories, leading to more job creation and a boost in economic development.

In conclusion, President Museveni’s end-of-year address highlighted the vital role of factories in Uganda’s economy and job market and the need to combat corruption to unlock their full potential. As the country heads into the new year, it is clear that tackling corruption will be key to further unleashing Uganda’s economic potential.

Africa Economy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

