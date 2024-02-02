President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Bolsters Liberian Cabinet with Strategic Nominations

Liberian President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, is bolstering his cabinet with strategic nominations in key sectors, notably National Security, Economy, and the Office of the President. These nominations demonstrate a methodical approach in strengthening the country's leadership, with an emphasis on security and economic development.

Security Sector Appointments

In a significant move, President Boakai retired Major General Prince Charles Johnson, III, and Brigadier General Geraldine George-Johnson from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). They were subsequently appointed as Minister and Deputy Minister of National Defense, respectively. The decision sends a clear message: military personnel have potential for transition into various civil roles. Their successors in the AFL, Colonel Davidson T. Forleh and Colonel Theophilus Dana, have large shoes to fill. The previous Defense Minister, retired Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, was also nominated for an ambassadorial role, further emphasizing this trend.

Economic Focus

President Boakai has also made decisive moves on the economic front. Sekou Dukuly and James Bernard were appointed to the National Port Authority, an institution pivotal to Liberia's economic growth. Further, Jeff Blibo and Melvin Sheriff were nominated to the National Investment Commission, signaling a push for economic development and investment attraction.

Strengthening the Office of the President and Other Areas

Within the Ministry of State, Madam Mamaka Bility and Mr. Samuel A. Stevquoah received appointments as Ministers of State Without Portfolio. Attorney Cornelia Kruah Togba was nominated as Deputy Minister for Administration. Moreover, Madam Ora Richards was appointed as Deputy Minister for Budget and Finance, and Ms. Morie Yaude Nemah as Executive Assistant in the Office of the President. These appointments aim to fortify the core administration and ensure efficient governance.

These nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, and military appointments are to follow established protocols. As President Boakai continues to shape his cabinet, the world watches with keen interest, anticipating the impact of these strategic appointments on Liberia's future.