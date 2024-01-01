en English
Business

Powerful Dell Precision 7680 Workstation Now More Affordable with Significant Discount

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
When it comes to professional-grade laptops, few can compete with Dell’s Precision 7680 Workstation. This power-packed machine, originally priced at $7,225, now beckons with a significant discount, making it more accessible to professionals at the lowered price of $4,699.

Unleashing Power and Precision

At the heart of this performance beast resides an Intel Core i9 13950HX vPro processor, offering advanced computing power for a multitude of tasks. Complementing the processor is a substantial 64GB of professional-grade RAM, enabling seamless multi-tasking and data processing.

Geared for Heavy-duty Tasks

Adding to its impressive specifications is an NVIDIA RTX 3500 GPU. This graphic unit empowers the Precision 7680 to handle demanding tasks like video editing, CAD work, complex programming, and simulations with relative ease.

Visual Excellence

The laptop sports a 16-inch display, delivering 100% DCI-P3 coverage and peaking at 500 nits of brightness. Although it runs at FHD resolution, the visual experience remains immersive and vibrant, further enhancing the machine’s professional appeal.

With this significant price cut, Dell’s Precision 7680 Workstation becomes an even more attractive proposition for those in need of a powerful, professional-grade laptop. This discount offers a golden opportunity to acquire a top-tier workstation at a more feasible price point, making it a deal worth considering for professionals from various fields.

Business Economy
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

