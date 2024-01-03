en English
Business

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

As the festive season’s glitter settles, businesses across the globe are experiencing a wave of slow sales and decreased demand for services. This post-holiday readjustment phase is attributed to individuals who, having expended a significant portion of their resources during the holidays, are now rejoining work to recoup financially.

Banking Sector Feels the Pinch

A banker, reflecting on an unusually quiet day at work, attributed the sparse customer traffic to the scarcity of money post-celebrations. The festive spending spree appears to have led to a temporary downturn in banking activities. However, the banker remains optimistic, anticipating a return to regular transaction levels by the following Monday.

Education Sector Sees Dip in Attendance

Simultaneously, the education sector is witnessing a slump in attendance rates, especially among adult learners. Teachers, although hopeful for an increase in enrollments, are feeling the pinch as these directly impact their livelihood.

Business Owners Seek Strategies to Counter Slowdown

From Barclays downgrading Apple’s shares due to weak demand, erasing more than US$100 billion of market capitalisation, to local businesses in Texas preparing for a sales dip, the post-holiday slowdown seems universal. The Humble Life store in Caldwell, usually bustling in December, is bracing for a decrease in sales in the coming months. Business owners are encouraged to devise new strategies and liaise with their local chamber of commerce to deal with the slowdown.

Restaurants Offer Sweet Surprises to Attract Patrons

Restaurants are finding innovative ways to overcome the post-holiday business slump by offering a serene escape from the holiday chaos and a consistent dining experience. They are tapping into the untapped market of people who prefer a warm post-holiday welcome, setting the mood, presenting a warm welcome, and offering sweet surprises to attract diners during the January slump.

The post-holiday blues, a phenomenon not exclusive to individuals, is also a reality for businesses. However, with the right strategies in place, experts believe businesses can weather this period and bounce back to pre-holiday vibrancy.

Business Economy Education
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

