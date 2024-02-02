UK Government Unveils 'Safeguarding the Union' Trade Deal Post-Brexit

In a significant move post-Brexit, the government has announced new trade arrangements among Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK, and the European Union. The deal, titled 'Safeguarding the Union', aims to minimize checks and paperwork for goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Additionally, it includes a mechanism, known as the 'Stormont brake', enabling the Northern Ireland Assembly to object to any new EU rules impacting trade agreements.

Defining Qualifying Northern Ireland Goods

According to the new guidelines, qualifying Northern Ireland goods are those in free circulation in Northern Ireland before their transit. This qualification extends to goods processed in Northern Ireland, provided all components were in free circulation in the UK.

Trade Regulations for Goods Originating from the EU

For goods initiating their journey in the EU and moving to Great Britain via Northern Ireland, traders must comply with the customs export requirements of the originating EU country. However, for goods valued below 3,000 euros, declarations can be made to either the home member state or HMRC.

Procedures for Moving Goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain

When transporting qualifying goods directly from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, there are generally no import declarations needed, except for specific goods subject to certain conditions due to UK or EU international obligations. There are also no new customs procedures necessary for moving excise goods directly from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. For moving excise goods from the EU via Northern Ireland, an import declaration is required to either HMRC or the Customs Declarations Service.

Documentation for Qualifying Goods

Specific documentation is necessary to prove the movement of qualifying goods, such as commercial, transportation, or official documents. At Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) ports, a goods movement reference must be created. At inventory linked ports, evidence of qualifying Northern Ireland goods must be provided when booking with the carrier. Furthermore, no new regulatory approvals are required to place qualifying Northern Ireland goods on the market in Great Britain, although further guidance may apply depending on the type of goods.