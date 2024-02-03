Positive US Tech Earnings Propel European Stocks; Key US Jobs Data Awaited

European stock markets rallied on Friday, propelled by stellar earnings reports from US tech behemoths and anticipation of impending key US jobs data. This surge in Europe mirrored a rally in New York on Thursday, where shares in US tech giants, such as Meta and Amazon, soared after announcing earnings that surpassed expectations.

Riding the Wave of US Tech Earnings

The market's recovery was a rebound from a previous selloff triggered by the Federal Reserve's indication that there would not be an immediate reduction in borrowing costs. The tech giants, Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc, posted blowout earnings, injecting optimism and a much-needed boost into the stock futures. The performance of these titans of technology had a ripple effect on the European stocks, leading to robust gains.

Anticipating Key US Jobs Data

Investors' focus was also trained on the release of key US jobs data, which could shed light on the health of the world's largest economy and sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. Economists are anticipating that the jobs report will reveal an addition of 185,000 jobs in January, a figure that could potentially bring a March rate cut back into play.

The Macro-Economic Dance: Stocks, Currencies, and Bonds

The euro is predicted to maintain a relatively stable range against the dollar this year, with the dollar expected to weaken moderately as investors anticipate interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, bond yields remained steady, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury at 3.89, up by 1.1 basis points.

The stock market movements are a reflection of investors' reactions to corporate earnings and economic indicators. These factors play a pivotal role in shaping expectations for monetary policy and sketching out the overall economic landscape.