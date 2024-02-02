POSCO Holdings Announces Q4 2024 Results and Continued Investment in Sustainability

POSCO Holdings Inc., in their Q4 2024 results announcement on January 31, 2024, acknowledged a turbulent financial year but remained optimistic about the future. Ki Seop Jeong, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), opened the conference call by addressing the challenges that have impacted the company's performance. Among the key issues were high US interest rates, China's economic slowdown, geopolitical risks, and a declining demand for electric vehicles (EVs). These factors collectively contributed to a drop in revenues and operating profits.

Investing in Sustainable Growth

Despite the economic headwinds, POSCO continued to channel investments into sustainable growth initiatives. The company's focus remained steadfast on low carbon steelmaking technologies, alongside the construction of lithium hydroxide and recycling plants. The completion of the POSCO Pilbara Lithium Solution plant further underscored their commitment to sustainability and their strategic positioning in the EV supply chain.

Consolidation for Efficiency and ESG Governance

In a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency, POSCO merged POSCO International and POSCO Energy. This consolidation also aimed to strengthen group-wide ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) governance. As a result of this and other related initiatives, the company saw improved ESG scores from rating providers.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Bottom Line and Capital Efficiency

POSCO Holdings' future strategy, as outlined by Jeong, will concentrate on reinforcing its bottom line, enhancing capital efficiency, and maintaining a delicate balance between growth and shareholder returns. In a show of commitment to their shareholders, the Board approved a Q4 dividend of KRW 2,500 per share, bringing the total annual payout to KRW 10,000 per share.

Financial Highlights and Future Investments

Young Ah Han, Head of Investor Relations, provided an in-depth briefing about the company's financial performance. While annual revenue and operating profit saw a year-on-year decline, the company managed to sustain a low net debt ratio. The fourth quarter specifically witnessed significant losses in the steel and materials sectors but turned a profit in the eco-friendly infrastructure domain. POSCO continues to make strategic investments, including a pilot plant for hydrogen steelmaking and a joint venture in China for steel production. The company has also secured rights for green hydrogen production in Oman, marking a significant stride in its ESG performance.