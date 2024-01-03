Portugal’s Tourism Sector Hits Record High in 2023 Amid Housing Market Concerns

Portugal witnessed a landmark year in tourism in 2023, with revenues soaring above 25 billion euros, a significant leap from the 21.1 billion euros earned in 2022. This announcement was made by the country’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Trade and Services, Nuno Fazenda, during a press conference in Lisbon, wherein he also expressed optimism for a continued upswing in 2024.

Surge in Overnight Stays

Another highlight of Portugal’s tourism sector in 2023 was the substantial 10.5% rise in the number of overnight stays. The primary contributors to this influx were tourists hailing from France, Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom. There was also a noteworthy increase in visitors from the United States and Brazil, further diversifying the tourist demographic.

Futourism: A Sustainable Approach to Tourism

Amid this growth, Portugal introduced a forward-thinking initiative titled ‘It’s not tourism. It’s Futourism.’ This initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism that benefits local communities throughout the year, ensuring that the positive impacts of tourism are distributed evenly and sustainably.

Tourism and Housing: A Delicate Balance

Despite the significant contribution of tourism to Portugal’s economy, accounting for about 15% of the GDP and 9% of employment, the sector’s influence on the housing market is a point of contention. The outgoing Socialist government has identified short-term tourist rentals as a factor exacerbating the housing shortage. This has led to residential property prices in Lisbon surpassing those of other major European cities, including Milan, Madrid, and Berlin, sparking a heated debate on the need for balanced urban development.