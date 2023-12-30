en English
Automotive

Popular SUV Model’s Price Hike Shakes Up Automotive Industry

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:00 pm EST
Popular SUV Model’s Price Hike Shakes Up Automotive Industry

In a surprising development, the price of a popular SUV has seen an increase of $16,000, sparking both speculation and unease among consumers and industry insiders. The identity of the SUV model and the reason for the price hike remain undisclosed. This increase points towards a significant shift in the manufacturer’s pricing strategy and could trigger far-reaching financial implications. Various factors, such as manufacturing costs, vehicle enhancements, and market demand could have driven this drastic increase.

Impact on Automotive Industry and Consumers

The automotive industry and consumers are keenly observing the manufacturer’s subsequent strategies and the market’s response to this development. The 2023 Kia Seltos, for instance, has received updates including more standard safety features and a new Nightfall Edition, subsequently resulting in a notable price increase for most trims. The enhancements also involve improved noise reduction and the addition of a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert for certain trims. The SUV is available in six trims, with prices rising by $140-$300 from 2022, depending on the trim.

Rivian’s Challenge to Established Players

In parallel to these developments, Rivian Automotive is making its presence felt in the market, looking to rival Tesla, Ford, and General Motors with its adventure-styled electric vehicles. The company’s shares have surged more than 40% in December, and analysts predict Q4 vehicle deliveries to grow by 75% to 14,000. Furthermore, Rivian has announced a partnership with AT&T to test its vehicles in the fleet.

Changing Market Dynamics

While Rivian’s third quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations, leading to an increase in its EV production guidance for the full year, the company is not expected to be profitable soon as it continues to increase production. As a result, several firms have reduced RIVN price targets. Analysts hold mixed views about Rivian’s future, with some forecasting a path to profitability in 2024 and others predicting further challenges ahead.

Automotive
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

