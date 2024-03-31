Polish Shoppers Cut Costs Yet Waste Food Amid Inflation, Survey Reveals

Recent surveys have shed light on the paradoxical behavior of Polish consumers who, despite making efforts to save money on groceries, often end up wasting food. This contradiction is especially pronounced during holiday seasons such as Easter, where food wastage becomes more evident. The findings, derived from a comprehensive study conducted by UCE RESEARCH and Offerista Group, illuminate the complex relationship between consumer spending habits and their financial realities in the face of rising inflation.

Economic Pressures and Saving Strategies

In Poland, the escalating cost of living and inflation have pushed approximately 76.1% of consumers towards adopting frugal shopping habits. These individuals often seek out cheaper products or take advantage of promotions to stretch their budgets further. Robert Biegaj, a retail market expert from Offerista Group, attributes this trend primarily to the economic strain experienced by households. The study highlights that this thrifty behavior is most common among individuals with a monthly net income ranging from PLN 1000 to PLN 4999, particularly in urban areas where the cost of living and food prices are higher.

The Holiday Food Waste Dilemma

Despite these savings efforts, the survey uncovers a concerning trend of food wastage during festive periods, with 17.1% of respondents admitting to discarding leftovers. This issue is more prevalent among higher earners, specifically those with a net income exceeding PLN 9000. Biegaj suggests that the reluctance to acknowledge food wastage may stem from a discomfort with the financial implications of such behavior. Interestingly, the study also points out that wastage is not limited to affluent households; it extends to some of the lowest income earners, hinting at a complex interplay of factors influencing consumer behavior around food.

Geographical Variations in Consumer Behavior

Geographically, the study reveals distinct patterns in both saving and wastage habits. Residents of larger cities tend to be more economical, likely due to higher food costs and overall living expenses. On the other hand, food wastage is reportedly higher in smaller towns and rural areas, possibly because these populations have access to self-produced food, making them less hesitant to discard excess. This nuanced understanding of consumer behavior underscores the varied impacts of economic pressures across different regions and income groups in Poland.

The findings from UCE RESEARCH and Offerista Group present a multifaceted picture of Polish consumer behavior, where economic necessity drives frugality, yet does not fully mitigate the issue of food wastage. As Poland grapples with inflation, understanding these dynamics becomes crucial for shaping policies and consumer education strategies aimed at promoting more sustainable consumption patterns.